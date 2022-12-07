SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, 7 new hospitalizations; risk index remains moderate

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough, Lindsay and Cobourg hospitals open clinics to alleviate emergency department stress'
Peterborough, Lindsay and Cobourg hospitals open clinics to alleviate emergency department stress
WATCH: Hospitals across Ontario continue to deal with extremely busy emergency departments due to the high community spread of respiratory viruses. Now Peterborough-area hospitals are trying to alleviate the problem by repurposing their COVID-19 assessment centres into COVID, cold and flu clinics. Tricia Mason reports.

Peterborough Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths and seven new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: PRHC expands COVID-19 assessment centre for cold, flu, RSV care

In its weekly update issued at 4 p.m., the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the fifth week in a row. The death factor went from low to moderate while all other factors remain unchanged from the Nov. 30 update:

Risk index for Dec. 7. View image in full screen
Risk index for Dec. 7. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit has also expanded with index for other respiratory viruses in the Peterborough region.

Expanded risk index for other respiratory illnesses. View image in full screen
Expanded risk index for other respiratory illnesses. Peterborough Public Health

“The changes that we made to the index incorporate other respiratory virus data into the existing risk index,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “Like other health units in Ontario, we recognize that COVID-19 is no longer the only respiratory virus threatening our community and health care system capacity. The updated index will allow residents to make an informed decision about their health.”

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 129 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more since the Nov. 30 update and the first deaths reported since the Nov. 23 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 47 since the Nov. 30 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 326 — up from 319 reported on Nov. 30. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Read more: Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy after Musk takeover

Hospitalizations: 516 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the Nov. 30 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported six COVID-19 inpatients.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,340 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,847 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge'
Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are two active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported since the Nov. 30 update.

Active outbreaks:

  • Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21. The home on Nov. 28 reported six residents had tested positive.
  • Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 2 area) in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26. Six residents have also tested positive, the home reported Nov. 28.

The health unit has reported 214 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 400,582 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. Over the past six months, 38,782 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-seven per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Vaccination rates:

  • All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses
  • Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have first and second doses

Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses

Read more: Ontario pediatric infectious disease experts urge parents to get kids vaccinated

  • Adults (age18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses
  • Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses
  • Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses
  • Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; three per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

