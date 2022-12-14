COVID-19: Peterborough reports 3 new deaths and hospitalizations, risk index remains at moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths and three new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update issued at 4 p.m., the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the sixth week in a row. The hospitalizations and rapid antigen test count factors both went moderate to low since Dec. 7. The wastewater surveillance went from high to low. All other factors remain unchanged.

View image in full screen Community risk index for COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit has also expanded with index for other respiratory viruses in the Peterborough region.

View image in full screen Viral indicators for Dec. 14. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 132 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — three more since the Dec. 7 update. The 100th death of 2022 was reported on Dec. 12.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 58 since the Dec.7 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 336 — up from 326 reported on Dec. 7 and 319 reported on Nov. 30. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 519 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — three more since the Dec. 7 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday, Dec. 9 reported five COVID-19 inpatients (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,398 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,930 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are three active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported since Dec. 7 update:

Mapleview Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Dec. 8

Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 8

Other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21. The home on Nov. 28 reported six residents had tested positive.

Outbreaks declared over since Dec. 7:

Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 2 area) in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 and lifted on Dec. 12

The health unit has reported 216 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 402,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. Over the past six months, 39,606 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months (up one percent since Dec. 7).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses

: 100 per cent have first and second doses Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses

Adults (age18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses Youth (age 12-17 ): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses

): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses Children (age 5-11) : 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses

: 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; three per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.