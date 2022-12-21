2 Saskatoon men face more than 70 charges following trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested and charged two men following an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by the SPS crime reduction team (CRT).

Both of the men are from Saskatoon and are 33 years of age, police say.

In a release, CRT members along with tactical support unit (TSU) executed a warrant in the 400 block of Streb Way on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.

“The warrant execution was considered high-risk due to the presence of firearms,” police stated. “A male suspect was located in a garage at the property but refused to exit. After attempts were made by the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) the male was taken safely into custody about an hour later.”

Police stated the second man was arrested by investigators at a home in the 300 block of Hampton Circle at approximately 5:45 p.m. and a search warrant was executed there.

Police located and seized 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 7.3 kilograms of cannabis THC products, handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, a loaded shotgun, brass knuckles, body armour, a machete, more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation is now being conducted by the SPS break and enter unit following the additional discovery of more than $100,000 worth of tools and six vehicles, police stated.

Additional charges are expected.

