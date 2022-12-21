Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Saskatoon men face more than 70 charges following trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:35 pm
Two Saskatoon men face more than 70 charges following a drug trafficking investigation on Dec. 16 in the 400 block of Streb Way. View image in full screen
Two Saskatoon men face more than 70 charges following a drug trafficking investigation on Dec. 16 in the 400 block of Streb Way. Photo provided: Saskatoon Police Service

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested and charged two men following an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by the SPS crime reduction team (CRT).

Both of the men are from Saskatoon and are 33 years of age, police say.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged after Saskatoon police seize over 600 grams of meth, cocaine

In a release, CRT members along with tactical support unit (TSU) executed a warrant in the 400 block of Streb Way on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.

“The warrant execution was considered high-risk due to the presence of firearms,” police stated. “A male suspect was located in a garage at the property but refused to exit. After attempts were made by the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) the male was taken safely into custody about an hour later.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated the second man was arrested by investigators at a home in the 300 block of Hampton Circle at approximately 5:45 p.m. and a search warrant was executed there.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 34-year-old man faces several charges following drug trafficking arrest in Saskatoon

Police located and seized 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 7.3 kilograms of cannabis THC products, handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, a loaded shotgun, brass knuckles, body armour, a machete, more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation is now being conducted by the SPS break and enter unit following the additional discovery of more than $100,000 worth of tools and six vehicles, police stated.

Additional charges are expected.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022'
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022

 

Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceDrug TraffickingTactical Support UnitSPS crime reduction teamSaskatoon drug investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers