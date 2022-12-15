Menu

Crime

34-year-old man faces several charges following drug trafficking arrest in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 2:43 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service Crim Reduction Team arrested and charged a 34-year man following a drug trafficking investigation on December 14, 2022. File / Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested and charged a 34-year-old Saskatoon man following an investigation into drug trafficking by members of the SPS crime reduction team.

Read more: 4 people arrested in connection with Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

According to a media release, police arrested the man on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 33rd Street West.

“A search of his vehicle resulted in the location of methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia,” police stated.

Read more: 27-year-old man charged after Saskatoon police seize over 600 grams of meth, cocaine

“A subsequent search of his residence in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive resulted in officers locating $5,300 in cash, 339 grams of methamphetamine, 36 grams of fentanyl, 43 hydromorphone tablets, bear spray, a knife, a conducted energy weapon, ammunition for three types of firearms and drug paraphernalia,”police said.

The man is facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone, possession of the proceeds of crime (cash) and possession of bear spray dangerous to the public peace.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationDrug TraffickingSaskatoon Drug TraffickingSPS crime reduction team
