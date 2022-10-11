Menu

Comments

Crime

27-year-old man charged after Saskatoon police seize over 600 grams of meth, cocaine

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 1:57 pm
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service charged a 27-year-old man after seizing over 600 grams of meth and cocaine during a high-risk traffic stop. View image in full screen
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service charged a 27-year-old man after seizing over 600 grams of meth and cocaine during a high-risk traffic stop. Photo provided: Saskatoon Police Service

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) made an arrest following the seizure of over 600 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine last week.

In a release, police said the SPS tactical support unit assisted in a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive on Oct. 6 before 9 p.m.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest barricaded man after threatening reports

“The lone-occupant of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was arrested without further incident,” the SPS stated. “Cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, and items consistent with drug trafficking were seized from the vehicle.”

Police said investigators were then authorized to search a residence in the 1900 block of 22nd Street West. Altogether, the combined investigation seized over 400 grams of meth, over 30 grams of cocaine, over 170 grams of cocaine mixed with meth, over $7,000 in cash, paraphernalia, 40 packs of cannabis extract and shotgun ammunition.

Read more: 51-year-old Saskatoon man faces weapon-related charges

Police charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and several weapons-related charges.

