New Year’s Eve fireworks show returning to Edmonton’s Churchill Square

For the first time since 2016, a fireworks show will be seen over Edmonton City Hall on New Year’s Eve.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said Edmontonians will be able to see two fireworks shows at Sir Winston Churchill Square on Dec. 31: a family-friendly show at 8:30 p.m. and another display at midnight. Both shows will be about 12 minutes long.

In 2017, the city temporarily relocated the fireworks shows to the Alberta legislature grounds because of LRT construction and work being done on Churchill Square.

In 2020 and 2021, the city cancelled New Year’s Eve festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to fireworks shows, Churchill Square and city hall will be busy on New Year’s Eve. The city said the area will feature entertainment, including performances by Melafrique, Kokopelli Choir singers, Anishinaabe singers and dancers led by Steven O’Chiese, and Métis fiddler Colton Bear.

The area will also see jugglers and stilt walkers entertain visitors. Edmontonians will be free to lace up their skates to go for a whirl on the City Hall Plaza ice rink while the Ice Palace Figure Skating Club will have skaters perform.

The site will also feature art installations, fire pits, food trucks and more. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will be in attendance for the countdown to midnight and 2023.

The event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. The city noted some outdoor activities could be cancelled depending on weather conditions.

For more information on the event, including details about parking and road closures, click here.