Global News at 11 Edmonton January 1 2018 1:08am 01:51 Edmonton rings in New Year Sun, Dec 31 – Edmonton rang in 2018 with a 12-minute firework display at the Alberta legislature grounds. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3940416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3940416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?