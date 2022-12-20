Man struck by vehicle near Oshawa Shopping Centre, police say

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to reports of a man struck by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Read more: 3 dead following Brock crash that also sent child to hospital
Read More
Police said in a tweet that Stevenson Road South was closed in both directions between Cartier Avenue and Gibb Street. The area is the west side of the Oshawa Shopping Centre.
Trending Now
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
-
Boy found malnourished, living in squalor after ‘chronic neglect’ by Toronto children’s aid: report
Trending Now
The vehicle remained at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately clear just before 9 p.m., according to police.
Comments