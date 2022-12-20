Menu

Man struck by vehicle near Oshawa Shopping Centre, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 9:18 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to reports of a man struck by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: 3 dead following Brock crash that also sent child to hospital

Police said in a tweet that Stevenson Road South was closed in both directions between Cartier Avenue and Gibb Street. The area is the west side of the Oshawa Shopping Centre.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately clear just before 9 p.m., according to police.

