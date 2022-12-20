Man struck by vehicle near Oshawa Shopping Centre, police say

See more sharing options

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police told Global News they responded to reports of a man struck by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said in a tweet that Stevenson Road South was closed in both directions between Cartier Avenue and Gibb Street. The area is the west side of the Oshawa Shopping Centre.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately clear just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Road Closure – Stevenson Rd S both directions between Cartier Av and Gibb St @oshawacity (west side of Oshawa Shopping Centre), for accident investigation. Thank you for avoiding the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 21, 2022