‘There could be upwards of 100 victims’: More child luring charges laid against Edmonton man

Send this page to someone via email

After charging a 21-year-old man with child luring and sexual assault in the summer, Alberta investigators now believe there could be upwards of 100 victims.

In July, Imesh Ratnayake was charged in relation to child luring and sexual assault involving six children. The victims were aged 11 to 13 at the time. He was later released on conditions.

On Tuesday, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said 18 additional charges had been laid against him for offences in the Morinville area.

The investigation, which began in June, looked into child luring, sexual assault and child pornography.

“The investigation into Mr. Ratnayake has been evolving since his first arrest last summer,” ICE Sgt. Kerry Shima said.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICE forensic technicians, our criminal analyst and investigators have discovered thousands of videos and images that depict upwards of potentially 100 additional, unidentified victims of child luring and sexual assault.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, Mr. Ratnayake was arrested for offences he is alleged to have committed against previously identified children in the Morinville area in the fall of 2021.

“We want parents in the Edmonton region to discuss this case with their children to determine if they communicated or met with Mr. Ratnayake,” Shima said.

Ratnayake was re-arrested on Dec. 9, has been remanded into custody and is now facing an additional 18 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, six counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography, obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18, five counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), Ratnayake is believed to have used several Snapchat profiles with usernames “islandsauce0129,” “monked.ruffy” or by his pseudonym, Matt Wintoni or “mattwintoni.”

ICE investigators would like to identify and speak with potential victims and witnesses. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call their local police, the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers (anonymously).

Story continues below advertisement

Click here for ways to protect children from online sexual exploitation.