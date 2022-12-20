Kingston police issue warning following release of high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are alerting the public about the release of an offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly young girls.

Police say Paul Kubesch is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order, and his release is contingent upon a large number of stipulations.

Kubesch is forbidden from being in areas where children may congregate, such as schools, parks and swimming pools.

He is also prohibited from being in the presence of children unless accompanied by a responsible adult who is aware of his criminal history, along with written approval from his probation officer.

Kubesch will be following a treatment program that focuses on the area of sexual deviancy, as well as undergoing psychiatric assessments.

He will be required to immediately report all sexual encounters and friendships to his parole officer, and he is forbidden from possessing and consuming drugs and alcohol.

Kubesch has been ordered not to contact any of his victims or their families.

He will be residing in the Kingston area until September 2023, and his boundaries are Highway 401 to the north, Lake Ontario to the south, Rideau River to the east and Collins Bay Road to the west.

Police say Kubesch’s orders will be monitored by the Kingston Police High-Risk Offender Unit and Correctional Services of Canada.

Kubesch is described as a white man with dark hair, standing six feet tall and weighing 196 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity or potential breaches of Kubesch’s conditions is urged to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.