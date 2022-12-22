Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Anonymous donor pledges $100K to Belleville, Ont.-area humane society

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 10:50 am
An anonymous donor says it will match all donations up to a total of $100,000 to the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward. View image in full screen
An anonymous donor says it will match all donations up to a total of $100,000 to the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward. Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward

Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward could be in line for a huge financial boost to its Last Mile campaign.

The agency announced Thursday it has received an anonymous donation of up to $100,000. The donor will match all donations up to that total.

The humane society says the donor wishes to remain anonymous, but she along with her late husband adopted animals from Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward over the years.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. hospital offers signing bonuses to new health-care workers

“This is what I can do to help our Humane Society and animals in need and I hope this might encourage others to contribute what they can,” she said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

All gifts made to the It Takes Heart Campaign and the Last Mile Campaign will be eligible for matching.

Story continues below advertisement

The Last Mile Campaign was launched in early December to help raise the last $1 million needed to finish and furnish and repay loans to the cities of Belleville and Quinte West for the new HSHPE Centre at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Rd.

“We encourage the community to lend their support at this special time and maximize this $100k pledge,” said Greg Sudds, chair of the HSHPE Capital Campaign. “Your gift could be the one that brings the campaign over the finish line.”

Click to play video: 'Portsmouth Harbour sleep cabin fire victim still searching for a home'
Portsmouth Harbour sleep cabin fire victim still searching for a home
AnimalsDogsDonationsBellevillePrince Edward CountyHumane Societypictonhumane society hastings prince edward
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers