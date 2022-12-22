Anonymous donor pledges $100K to Belleville, Ont.-area humane society

Send this page to someone via email

Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward could be in line for a huge financial boost to its Last Mile campaign.

The agency announced Thursday it has received an anonymous donation of up to $100,000. The donor will match all donations up to that total.

The humane society says the donor wishes to remain anonymous, but she along with her late husband adopted animals from Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward over the years.

“This is what I can do to help our Humane Society and animals in need and I hope this might encourage others to contribute what they can,” she said.

All gifts made to the It Takes Heart Campaign and the Last Mile Campaign will be eligible for matching.

The Last Mile Campaign was launched in early December to help raise the last $1 million needed to finish and furnish and repay loans to the cities of Belleville and Quinte West for the new HSHPE Centre at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Rd.

“We encourage the community to lend their support at this special time and maximize this $100k pledge,” said Greg Sudds, chair of the HSHPE Capital Campaign. “Your gift could be the one that brings the campaign over the finish line.”