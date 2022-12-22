Kingston, Ont. hospital offers signing bonuses to new health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a shortage of qualified staff in many hospitals across Ontario, Kingston Health Sciences Centre is getting proactive in its approach to recruitment by offering signing bonuses to prospective employees.

Starting Jan. 1, KHSC will offer financial incentives to attract Registered Nurses (RNs), Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) and Medical Laboratory Technologists to work in the emergency department, intensive care units (ICU), cardiac science unit, internal medicine units, laboratories, as well as the medical and critical care resource pools.

“Even though we have hired more than 1,000 staff already this year, like other hospitals across the country, we continue to wrestle with severe staffing shortages,” said Jason Hann, executive vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

“This new incentive program is our latest effort to attract healthcare workers to KHSC to ensure we can continue to offer highly specialized care to patients from across Southeastern Ontario.”

The recruitment incentive bonuses include $10,000 for new hires in designated areas and difficult positions to recruit.

There will also be a $3,000 bonus for staff who recommend a successful candidate.

In addition to the bonuses, the hospital will be offering up to $15,000 in relocation assistance.

“We have an incredible team at KHSC and we are working hard to continue building a strong workforce,” Hann said.

“We are encouraging everyone, including our staff, to help promote and participate in these incentive programs so that we can fill these key positions within our organization.”

The recruitment incentives will be in effect between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023.