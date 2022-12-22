Queen’s University faculty union votes in favour of strike

Send this page to someone via email

There may be a disruption to classes at Queen’s University in the new year if contract talks between the university and its faculty remain at a standstill.

Wednesday the Queen’s University Faculty Association, which represents professors at the school, voted 82 per cent in favour of a strike should negotiation with the university not become fruitful.

“We have had an excellent show of support for our bargaining team and the priorities that they are advancing on our behalf at the bargaining table,” said faculty association president Jordan Morelli.

Some 1,077 people cast a ballot in the vote after the faculty association walked away from mediation earlier in December.

Contract talks between Queen’s University and the union representing faculty, librarians and archivists are not going well, according to the union.

Story continues below advertisement

Talks are scheduled to resume in January.