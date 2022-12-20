Springwater Township crash: CP train and dump truck collide

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a collision in Springwater Township involving a train and a dump truck.
Police say the crash happened Tuesday around 1:05 p.m. at the railway crossing at Grenfel Road.
Read more: Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township injures 4
Read More
Officers say Old Orchard and Pine Grove roads will be affected for several hours while police investigate the crash.
Trending Now
-
Boy found malnourished, living in squalor after ‘chronic neglect’ by Toronto children’s aid: report
-
Vaughan resident says he feared Francesco Villi, condo board fight would ‘end very badly’
Trending Now
No injuries have been reported.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Comments