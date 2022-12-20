Menu

Springwater Township crash: CP train and dump truck collide

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 4:04 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks. View image in full screen
CP Train. Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a collision in Springwater Township involving a train and a dump truck.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday around 1:05 p.m. at the railway crossing at Grenfel Road.

Read more: Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township injures 4

Officers say Old Orchard and Pine Grove roads will be affected for several hours while police investigate the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

