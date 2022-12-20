Springwater Township crash: CP train and dump truck collide

See more sharing options

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a collision in Springwater Township involving a train and a dump truck.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday around 1:05 p.m. at the railway crossing at Grenfel Road.

Officers say Old Orchard and Pine Grove roads will be affected for several hours while police investigate the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

#HurOPP on scene of a collision involving a dump truck and a train that occurred at approx. 1:05 pm in @Springwatertwp. There are no reported injuries. The railway crossing at Grenfel Road, Old Orchard Road, and Pine Grove Road will be affected for several hours. pic.twitter.com/jyCH4XXiKL — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2022