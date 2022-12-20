Menu

Crime

Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township injures 4

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 9:47 am
A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township that left four injured.

On Monday at around 4:40 p.m., a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a pickup truck and passenger vehicle was reported on Highway 26.

Police say the crash happened between Richardson Road and Strongville Road in Clearview Township.

Officers report that the lone driver of one vehicle was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre with serious life-threatening injuries, while three occupants of the second vehicle suffered unknown injuries.

OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists were assisting with the investigation.

Highway 26 between Richardson Road and Strongville Road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage can call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

