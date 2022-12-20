Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate’s death under investigation by Bracebridge OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 9:21 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a death at a correctional facility in Gravenhurst.

On Sunday at around 9:50 p.m., an inmate suffered significant injuries at the Beaver Creek Correctional Facility in Gravenhurst, police say.

Police say the inmate was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Major winter storm expected to hit Central Ontario before Christmas

The deceased has been identified as Leslie Ma, 31, of Alberta.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The Muskoka crime unit is continuing the investigation in conjunction with the office of the chief coroner for Ontario and the Ontario forensic pathology service.

Advertisement
OPPbracebridgeInmate DeathGravenhurstchief coronerOntario Forensic Pathology ServiceChief Coroner of OntarioBeaver Creek Correctional FacilityBeaver Creek Correctional Facility deathBracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Policedeath at Beaver Creek Correctional FacilityMuskoka Crime Unit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers