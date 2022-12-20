Inmate’s death under investigation by Bracebridge OPP

See more sharing options

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a death at a correctional facility in Gravenhurst.

On Sunday at around 9:50 p.m., an inmate suffered significant injuries at the Beaver Creek Correctional Facility in Gravenhurst, police say.

Police say the inmate was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as Leslie Ma, 31, of Alberta.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The Muskoka crime unit is continuing the investigation in conjunction with the office of the chief coroner for Ontario and the Ontario forensic pathology service.