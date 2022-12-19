Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stolen truck from Alberta found in West Kelowna, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 6:11 pm
West Kelowna RCMP have made one arrest after a truck from Alberta that was registered as stolen was spotted by an officer. File / Global News

West Kelowna RCMP have made one arrest after a truck from Alberta that was marked stolen was spotted by an officer.

The officer was conducting a routine patrol in the afternoon of Nov. 22 when they noticed a dark blue Ford Raptor parked in front of a known “problem residence” in the 1500 block of Ponderosa Road, West Kelowna.

After the officer noticed a man in the passenger seat who was a suspect in a theft from a local Walmart a day prior, a traffic stop was conducted, and an Alberta man was arrested. After searching the vehicle, police say a loaded shotgun was also uncovered.

Read more: RCMP seek Jeep whose occupants allegedly shot at officer in Merritt, B.C.

The vehicle was also discovered to be one of 12 stolen from a Fort McMurray, Alta., business. The suspect was transported to cells, and he was remanded until Thursday, Nov. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

“This male was also on several release orders from Alberta and clearly shows little regard for the courts or public safety,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

