RCMP seek Jeep whose occupants allegedly shot at officer in Merritt, B.C.

B.C. RCMP are looking for dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee after someone allegedly shot at an officer investigating the parked vehicle Monday morning in Merritt.

In a media release, RCMP said the officer had spotted the “suspicious” Jeep parked at a rest area near Hamilton Road around 5 a.m. and went to investigate.

The officer activated the lights in their marked police vehicle before getting out on foot and approaching the Jeep, police said.

“As the member walked to speak with the driver, the rear passenger side window rolled down and a barrel of a firearm was presented and a shot was fired at the member,” the release states.

“The RCMP member was uninjured, and fired several rounds in return at the vehicle as it fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.”

The Jeep was last seen speeding westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the 286 interchange, according to police.

Mounties said they did not know if anyone in the vehicle was injured by the officer’s gunfire.

The Jeep is described as a mid-2000s model with dark paint, a square body style, no running lights and snow covering the licence plate.

It may have bullet holes or broken windows, police added.

Anyone with security video from the area of Hamilton Hill Road shot between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. or with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.