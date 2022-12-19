Menu

Crime

RCMP seek Jeep whose occupants allegedly shot at officer in Merritt, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 5:24 pm
Merritt RCMP are searching for a Jeep similar to this one. Police say someone inside fired at an officer early Monday morning.
Merritt RCMP are searching for a Jeep similar to this one. Police say someone inside fired at an officer early Monday morning. Merritt RCMP

B.C. RCMP are looking for dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee after someone allegedly shot at an officer investigating the parked vehicle Monday morning in Merritt.

In a media release, RCMP said the officer had spotted the “suspicious” Jeep parked at a rest area near Hamilton Road around 5 a.m. and went to investigate.

Read more: Heavy police presence witnessed in Merritt in wake of shootings

The officer activated the lights in their marked police vehicle before getting out on foot and approaching the Jeep, police said.

“As the member walked to speak with the driver, the rear passenger side window rolled down and a barrel of a firearm was presented and a shot was fired at the member,” the release states.

“The RCMP member was uninjured, and fired several rounds in return at the vehicle as it fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.”

The Jeep was last seen speeding westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the 286 interchange, according to police.

Mounties said they did not know if anyone in the vehicle was injured by the officer’s gunfire.

Read more: Three suspects charged after kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., police say

The Jeep is described as a mid-2000s model with dark paint, a square body style, no running lights and snow covering the licence plate.

It may have bullet holes or broken windows, police added.

Anyone with security video from the area of Hamilton Hill Road shot between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. or with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

