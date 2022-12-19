World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alberta

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world’s governing body of the sport.

The town northeast of Edmonton was the site of the world archery 3D championship, which is targets shaped like animals, in 2019.

READ MORE: Alberta teen born an amputee excels in archery at Alberta Winter Games

The 2024 championship includes three bow disciplines of compound, recurve and barebow on a target course in forest and grasslands. The finals will take place at a golf course.

Dustin Watson of Lakefield, Ont., won gold in the under-21 men’s compound category at the 2022 world championship in Yankton, S.D.

Lac La Biche is expected to host 250 athletes from more than 30 countries in 2024.