Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 5:49 pm
A competitor picks an arrow during the women's individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world's governing body of the sport. View image in full screen
A competitor picks an arrow during the women's individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world's governing body of the sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world’s governing body of the sport.

The town northeast of Edmonton was the site of the world archery 3D championship, which is targets shaped like animals, in 2019.

READ MORE: Alberta teen born an amputee excels in archery at Alberta Winter Games

The 2024 championship includes three bow disciplines of compound, recurve and barebow on a target course in forest and grasslands. The finals will take place at a golf course.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Dustin Watson of Lakefield, Ont., won gold in the under-21 men’s compound category at the 2022 world championship in Yankton, S.D.

Lac La Biche is expected to host 250 athletes from more than 30 countries in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Douro archer wins gold at World Archery Field Championships'
Douro archer wins gold at World Archery Field Championships
Lac La BicheArchery2024 world archery field championshipbarebowMajor archery competition in Lac La BicheMajor archery competition in northern Albertaworld archery field championship
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers