Alberta teen born an amputee excels in archery at Alberta Winter Games

Shelby Smith was born without her right hand. It’s called a physical limitation but she doesn’t know any different.

“I can do anything except for like the monkey bars,” Smith said with a smile.

In fact, she loves to laugh about it.

“A complete good sense of humour,” the 16-year-old said. “Since I’m a right hand amputee people go to shake my hand and I’ll just put my hand right out there and shake their hand, I’ve scared quite a few people with it.”

She was always involved in some type of activity, like dance. But in grade nine she picked up a bow for the first time and fell in love with archery. Just over a year later she’s competing at the Alberta Winter Games.

Smith uses a prosthetic and special release. She competes side by side with able bodied athletes.

“It’s really incredible to see how advanced she has come so fast,” said coach Erika Yee.

But this is only the beginning, Smith has dreams of the 2020 Paralympics.

“A lot of people have told me that I have a natural talent for it but I do practice five to six days a week.”