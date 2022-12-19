Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University of New Brunswick Saint John campus to get $38 million health centre

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 19'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 19
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

The University of New Brunswick Saint John campus is getting a $38-million health and social innovation centre funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the new centre will help grow the province’s health sciences and technology sector.

Read more: UNB’s new long-term care simulation lab to examine how viruses like COVID-19 spread in facilities

The provincial government is investing $12 million toward the 5,850-square-metre, three-and-a-half-storey building, while Ottawa is putting in $15.2 million. The remaining $10.8 million for the project is coming from the university.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Higgs says the centre will be home to a new, four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program in health, and a research facility for scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The building will overlook the campus quad and the Kennebecasis River, and it will be connected to nearby walking paths, an underground tunnel system and a ring road.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the centre will be designed and built to maintain a low carbon footprint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

EducationUniversity Of New BrunswickUNBNB EducationUNB Saint JohnNB universityUNB health centre
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers