Canada

Plans for YMCA in Surrey’s city centre scrapped due to soaring construction costs

By Janet Brown CKNW
Posted May 20, 2020 2:42 pm
The City of Surrey has pulled the plug on construction of a YMCA set to be built in the city centre.
The City of Surrey says mounting construction costs have forced the cancellation of a major development that would have seen a YMCA built in the city centre.

Since the development was brought to the table six years ago, the city said Wednesday that costs have climbed to $75 million.

The project was a partnership between the city, the YMCA, and Simon Fraser University and was to include high-density housing and a pool to replace the one at the recently closed North Surrey Recreation Centre.

“This is an enormous blow to this community, especially in Whalley,” Coun. Brenda Locke told Global News. “I can tell you that pool was a great source of community. It was well-used and well-needed.”

In a statement, Mayor Doug McCallum said he’s committed to providing recreation opportunities to residents in North Surrey at existing facilities.

Typically, the YMCA offers health, fitness, aquatics, day camps, youth leadership development, immigrant services, mental wellness, employment and child-care programs at more than 70 locations in Surrey.

