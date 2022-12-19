SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Report shows B.C. has honoured pledge to deliver pandemic-postponed surgeries: Dix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 3:49 pm
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Dix says the latest report on surgery volumes in the province "demonstrates the strength" of the surgical system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Dix says the latest report on surgery volumes in the province "demonstrates the strength" of the surgical system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the latest report on surgery volumes in the province “demonstrates the strength” of the surgical system.

Dix made the comment as the Health Ministry released its mid-year progress report on the New Democrat government’s surgical renewal commitment.

The report says 99.9 per cent of patients whose surgeries were postponed during the first wave of COVID-19 have now had their procedure, while 99.2 per cent of surgeries stalled by the second or third waves of the virus have also been completed.

Read more: ‘Preparing for disfigurement’: Wait for B.C. cancer surgery leaves time for nurse’s tumour to grow

The surgical renewal commitment also aims to book and provide surgeries that were not scheduled due to the pandemic, and to change the way surgeries are delivered provincewide, so patients are treated more quickly.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Dix said the progress report shows surgery volumes now exceed pre-pandemic levels.

He said results of the surgical renewal commitment report demonstrate that “when surgeries are postponed, patients quickly have them rescheduled.”

Click to play video: 'Surgeries are increasing in BC over pre-pandemic levels'
Surgeries are increasing in BC over pre-pandemic levels

 

COVIDbc coronavirusBritish Columbiabc covidSurgeryBc SurgeryBC surgery wait timesCOVID surgerybc surgery waitrescheduled surgerysurgical renewal
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers