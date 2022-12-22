Simcoe County paramedics celebrate 20th toy drive, 103,000 toys collected since start

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe County Paramedics are celebrating their 20th annual toy drive for the southern Ontario community this holiday season with the need higher than ever.

They collected 9,295 toys, 3,952 pounds of food and $17,841.02 in cash and gift cards, with some more donations still trickling in.

Toy drive organizer and paramedic Greg Sharp said this year’s donations have stayed relatively consistent, but the need in the community has only increased.

“There are challenges out there for so many with increasing prices and cost of living. From what I’ve heard from our local food banks is that it’s having a lot of challenges meeting the demand,” Sharp said.

“More people are having a tough time that didn’t previously. Our local charities are still there whether we’re running our campaign or not.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Simcoe County Paramedics collected 8,440 toys, 3,700 pounds of food and $17,700 in cash in their 2022 drive. Supplied by the County of Simcoe

Since it started 20 years ago, Sharp said the toy drive has collected more than 103,912 toys, 50,424 pounds of food, and at least $242,429.40 in cash and gift cards.

“We’ve seen letters that have come back to the charities, and they share them with us about the impact that it makes. People are making the decisions of paying utilities and keeping the rent paid and looking at possibly not having Christmas for their children and then finding this ability to still provide on both ends,” he said. “It’s a huge stress relief at this time of year when expectations are high, and money is low.”

All the donations collected by the paramedics will be going to local charities in the Simcoe County region to be distributed to families in need.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the campaign finished Monday, Sharp said there are still many local charities in need that could benefit from donations.

“I’m grateful to our Paramedics who volunteered their valuable time and energy to once again support the annual Toy Drive,” said Sarah Mills, Director and Chief, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

“I know how difficult it can be to find extra time during the holiday season, yet for 20 years, staff, paramedic students and volunteers have stepped forward, ensuring donations were collected and distributed where they are most needed.”