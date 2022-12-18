Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Oliver Fire Department’s tips to stay fire safe this holiday season

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 9:21 pm
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. Google Maps

Fire officials are sharing some safety reminders to ensure your holiday festivities stay merry and bright.

Oliver Fire Department’s Rob Graham says they’ve already seen an increase in fires over the past couple of weeks.

“Over Christmas holidays, we definitely see an uptick in a variety of fire calls, from cooking related to chimney fires to preventable issues,” said Graham.

Read more: Candles used for warmth cited as cause in Kelowna shed fire

As people cook up a Christmas feast, Graham says there are a lot more kitchen fires at this time of year.

“You definitely want to be careful with your hot oils, whether you’re cooking indoors or outdoors,” said Graham.

“Making sure you don’t have a turkey that’s still partially frozen, make sure they’re really well thawed out and dry.”

He went on to say that tinder-dry Christmas trees are another common fire starter.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you’ve got a live tree this year, you want to make sure that you keep it well watered,” he added.

“We see less issues with Christmas tree fires with LED lights, but also, you want to make sure that the wires are not exposed, you don’t have pets that might be chewing on the wires. Inspect them periodically, just making sure they’re free and clear.”

Click to play video: 'One person dead after garage fire in Oliver'
One person dead after garage fire in Oliver

Some more tips from the Oliver Fire Department include:

  • Ensure space heaters are working properly, and are a safe distance away from clothing, bedding and Christmas trees.
  • Check your smoke alarms to ensure they are working.
  • Make sure chimneys are cleaned out before using a fireplace.
House FireFire SafetyStructure FireChristmas LightsChristmas TreesOliver Fire Departmentcooking turkey
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers