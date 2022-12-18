Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Reports of at least 5 dead after shooting at Vaughan condo building: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 9:27 pm
Emergency crews at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road. Global News

There are reports of at least five people dead after a shooting at a Vaughan condo building Sunday evening, police say.

Const. Laura Nicolle said the exact number of fatalities is not clear, but she said she has heard that between five and seven people are dead, possibly including the suspect.

It’s not clear if other people have also been injured.

Nicolle said it “sounds as though” more than one unit in the building one was affected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The original story is below.

Fatalities have been reported after “several people” were shot at a condo building in Vaughan Sunday evening, officials say.

A York Region spokesperson told Global News that paramedics confirmed there were fatalities at a location on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The exact number of fatalities is unclear.

At least one person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Read more: Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:22 p.m.

York Regional Police said there was one male suspect in the shooting, who is now dead following an “interaction” with police.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said several people were shot.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault, will be notified, police said.

Paramedics responded with five ambulances, two special response vehicles, and one multi-patient vehicle.

The condo building is located on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road. View image in full screen
The condo building is located on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeYork Regional PoliceVaughanYork PoliceJane Streetvaughan crimeVaughan shootingJane Street ShootingVaughan condo building shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers