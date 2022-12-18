Reports of at least 5 dead after shooting at Vaughan condo building: police

Send this page to someone via email

There are reports of at least five people dead after a shooting at a Vaughan condo building Sunday evening, police say.

Const. Laura Nicolle said the exact number of fatalities is not clear, but she said she has heard that between five and seven people are dead, possibly including the suspect.

It’s not clear if other people have also been injured.

Nicolle said it “sounds as though” more than one unit in the building one was affected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The original story is below.

Fatalities have been reported after “several people” were shot at a condo building in Vaughan Sunday evening, officials say.

A York Region spokesperson told Global News that paramedics confirmed there were fatalities at a location on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

The exact number of fatalities is unclear.

At least one person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:22 p.m.

York Regional Police said there was one male suspect in the shooting, who is now dead following an “interaction” with police.

Police said several people were shot.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault, will be notified, police said.

Paramedics responded with five ambulances, two special response vehicles, and one multi-patient vehicle.

View image in full screen The condo building is located on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road. Global News

Police presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot. Multiple victims, one male suspect. The suspect is deceased following an interaction with police. SIU will be notified. Updates to follow — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 19, 2022

