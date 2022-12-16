Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

AARCS holiday adoption campaign has had ‘no interest’, 12 dogs await homes

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 5:14 pm
The available dogs for AARCs 2022 adoption campaign of the 12 dogs of Christmas. View image in full screen
The available dogs for AARCs 2022 adoption campaign of the 12 dogs of Christmas. Courtesy: AARCS

Twelve pups who need love now more than ever still await their forever home, amid a holiday adoption campaign.

Folks at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, commonly known as AARCS, posted to their Facebook page on Thursday saying none of the dogs available for a lesser fee have had any interest since the holiday campaign started on Dec. 1.

“We are saddened that none of our 12 Dogs of Christmas have any current adoption applications,” the post said.

“Although they may have some special quirks, they’re all so deserving of finding a loving place to call home!”

Read more: Alberta animal shelter in ‘panic mode’ over capacity concerns

During the first 12 days of the month, the non-profit shared that these dogs might have some “special quirks” such as Alphabet, 7, who does better in a home without another pet or such as Charles, 1, who gets a little too rambunctious while seeing other dogs on walks and needs an owner who can work with him to grow new habits.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The fee for adopting the dogs is lowered to just $75 — normally, it’s $100 to $550, depending on the age of the dog or puppy.

“With a little extra love and patience, any of them would make a great loyal companion,” AARCS said.

Read more: Alberta animal rescue puts hold on all its programs: ‘We are just trying to survive’

To learn more about the 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign, or to adopt one of the available dogs, visit AARCS website.

Click to play video: 'AARCS 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign underway'
AARCS 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign underway
Animal AdoptionDog AdoptionAARCSAlberta Animal Rescue Crew SocietyPet RescueCalgary dog adoptionAARCS CalgaryCalgary animal adoption12 dogs of ChristmasCalgary pet rescue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers