AARCS holiday adoption campaign has had ‘no interest’, 12 dogs await homes

Twelve pups who need love now more than ever still await their forever home, amid a holiday adoption campaign.

Folks at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, commonly known as AARCS, posted to their Facebook page on Thursday saying none of the dogs available for a lesser fee have had any interest since the holiday campaign started on Dec. 1.

“We are saddened that none of our 12 Dogs of Christmas have any current adoption applications,” the post said.

“Although they may have some special quirks, they’re all so deserving of finding a loving place to call home!”

During the first 12 days of the month, the non-profit shared that these dogs might have some “special quirks” such as Alphabet, 7, who does better in a home without another pet or such as Charles, 1, who gets a little too rambunctious while seeing other dogs on walks and needs an owner who can work with him to grow new habits.

The fee for adopting the dogs is lowered to just $75 — normally, it’s $100 to $550, depending on the age of the dog or puppy.

“With a little extra love and patience, any of them would make a great loyal companion,” AARCS said.

To learn more about the 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign, or to adopt one of the available dogs, visit AARCS website.