Crime

Sentencing for Langley, B.C. triple homicide to begin Friday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 11:00 am
Three bodies were found after a house fire in Langley, B.C., on June 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Three bodies were found after a house fire in Langley, B.C., on June 13, 2020. Curtis Kreklau

Sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 triple murder in Langley, B.C., is expected to begin Friday.

Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in the killing of his mother, brother and stepfather.

The Langley man pleaded midway through his trial in October.

His punishment is an expected life sentence, and Friday’s hearing determines how long it will take before Ebrahimian can apply for parole.

The judge can set parole as low as 10 years or as high as 25.

Ebrahimian’s brother Befrin, 23, along with his mother Tatiana Bazyar, 50, and her partner Francesco Zangrilli, 46, were found dead by emergency crews responding to a fire at a home near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive on June 13, 2020.

IHIT said Zangrilli was found in the residence with fatal stab wounds, while Bazyar’s and Befrin’s bodies were later discovered inside the home.

Ebrahimian was arrested on July 10.

— with files from Global News’ Simon Little

BCIHITLangleyLangley RCMPHearingTriple HomicideBC MurderLangley BCLangley homicideKia Ebrahimianlangley triple murderBC triple murder
