IHIT takes over case of Surrey missing man, ‘criminality’ suspected

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case of a missing man from Surrey, B.C.
In a media release Thursday, the Surrey RCMP said homicide investigators had been engaged because “criminality is believed to be a factor” in the disappearance.
Mounties had originally released a missing persons bulletin for Kristopher Prevost, 24, on Dec. 3.
At the time, police said Prevost was last seen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 on 128th Street near 64 Avenue.
Investigators said it was unusual for him to be out of contact for so long, and that police and his family were worried.
Prevost is described as Caucasian, six-feet-tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
IHIT has yet to make a statement on the file.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
