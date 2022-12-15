Menu

Crime

IHIT takes over case of Surrey missing man, ‘criminality’ suspected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 7:29 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation into Kristopher Prevost's disappearance. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation into Kristopher Prevost's disappearance. Surrey RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case of a missing man from Surrey, B.C.

In a media release Thursday, the Surrey RCMP said homicide investigators had been engaged because “criminality is believed to be a factor” in the disappearance.

Read more: Vancouver Police renew plea for information on drowned woman found at Spanish Banks

Mounties had originally released a missing persons bulletin for Kristopher Prevost, 24, on Dec. 3.

At the time, police said Prevost was last seen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 on 128th Street near 64 Avenue.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Investigators said it was unusual for him to be out of contact for so long, and that police and his family were worried.

Prevost is described as Caucasian, six-feet-tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read more: Marshal Iwaasa still missing 3 years later: family looking for help

IHIT has yet to make a statement on the file.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

