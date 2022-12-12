Vancouver Police renew plea for information on drowned woman found at Spanish Banks

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are renewing a plea for information that could help identify a woman who was found dead near Spanish Banks in September.

In a new video posted to social media, Sgt. Steve Addison says the woman was founding floating in the water by a tugboat crew around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

“She appears to be a Black woman in her 30s. She had distinctive freckles on her face and she had short black hair that tied back in a bun,” he says.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police have released a video appeal for new details about a woman who drowned in the waters off Spanish Banks in late September, and hope the power of social media may lead to information about who she was. Media Release: https://t.co/cdy7FcQhjG pic.twitter.com/ixEmY08uFT — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A blue inflatable kayak and orange life vest were also found in the water near her, and a vial of insulin was located nearby.

“We believe that she may have been diabetic and possibly that she suffered some kind of medical distress before capsizing and falling into the water,” Addison says in the video.

Because they haven’t been able to identify her, he adds, police believe she may be a newcomer to Canada or a traveller who has not yet been reported missing.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0619 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca.