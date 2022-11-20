Marshal Iwaasa still missing 3 years later: family looking for help

Send this page to someone via email

Three years and still no sign of Marshal Iwaasa, an Alberta man who went missing without a trace.

His family said they are not giving up looking for Marshal at a vigil held in Lethbridge on Friday evening.

“I’ve aged but all of my photos of Marshal are the same,” said Marshal’s sister Paige Fogen.

“The heartbreak that I feel; It’s a raw open wound that won’t heal,” said Marshal’s mother Tammy Johnson.

Now thirty years old, Marshal was last seen by his mother at her home in Lethbridge on November 17, 2019.

“We sat in my kitchen and had a pop; he sat right beside me,” said Tammy, “I had no idea what was about to come and happen.”

He told Tammy he would go back to his home in Calgary after getting some items from their family storage locker.

“That was the last time we heard or saw anything of Marshal,” said Tammy.

A few days later, his pickup truck was found abandoned in a remote area near Pemberton. It was destroyed by a fire.

Marshals’ family held an in-person vigil to continue to raise awareness of his disappearance. A livestream of the gathering on the ‘FIND MARSHAL IWAASA’ Facebook group garnered more than 2,000 views.

Lethbridge police told global news the case remains open and the family continues to work with private investigators.

“We still don’t know much, we have more questions than answers unfortunately, and so that’s very, very hard to come to terms with.

“[Our team of private investigators] have been there to support us and so anything we ask them, if anything comes up, they’ll continue to look into any tips we receive,” said Paige.

Tammy visited B.C. in September searching for her son in shelters. While she was there, a tip came into LPS of a possible sighting. It ended up not being Marshal but she hopes people continue to keep their eyes open.

“Until we have to believe the other side of it… I’m going to hold on to the hope that Marshal is out and he will be found with everyone’s help,” said Tammy.

The family continues to circulate photos of Marshal, posters and bumper stickers, hoping the public can help them reunite with him.

Marshal is described as 30 years old, 5’11”, brown eyes and brown curly hair.

Anyone with information on Marshal is asked to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or p3tips.com