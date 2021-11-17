Menu

Canada

Albertan Marshal Iwaasa’s family still looking for answers 2 years after disappearance

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 8:32 pm
Marshal Iwaasa is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. View image in full screen
Marshal Iwaasa is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police

It’s been two years since an Alberta man named Marshal Iwaasa went missing.

His sister Paige Fogen said they won’t stop until he’s found.

“I never thought we’d get here, to be honest. I never thought it would be two years and we wouldn’t have answers and we’d still be looking,” Fogen said Wednesday.

Read more: Marshal Iwaasa investigation: What we know about the missing Calgary man

Iwaasa, who was 26 at the time, was last seen by his family in Lethbridge on Nov. 17, 2019. He told them he was returning to Calgary but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

A week later, his burned-out vehicle was discovered in the B.C. backcountry near Pemberton.

“This month, we’ve had billboards go up in B.C and I think Alberta, and our goal eventually is to have them go throughout Canada because we are just looking up every avenue we can to find information and spread awareness about Marshal’s disappearance,” Fogen said.

Marshal Iwaasa.
Marshal Iwaasa. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

The Lethbridge Police Service said Iwaasa’s disappearance has been considered suspicious, but there is no evidence to suggest foul play or that his disappearance is criminal in nature.

Staff Sgt. Peter Christos said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our plan is to continue searching the area where his burnt truck was located in B.C., and due to weather, of course, it does hamper our search efforts at this point, so hopefully in the spring, we can go back and recanvas that area,” added Christos.

Read more: ‘Every parent’s nightmare’: Mother of missing Calgary man speaks out after RCMP search suspended

Iwaasa is described as five feet 11 inches tall and about 170 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that’s usually tied back and a mustache.

His truck is described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra with licence plate BLL-1099.

Police ask anyone who might know something to come forward.

“Please reach out to us and let us know. We may have the information already. It’s something maybe we haven’t discovered quite yet, so if there is any information, we do ask the public to step forward,” said Christos.

The smallest detail could be what gives Iwaasa’s family a chance at knowing what happened exactly two years ago.

“Not having those answers has been so difficult to live with, and so us as a family, I know no one is willing to stop until we do have answers,” said Fogen.

