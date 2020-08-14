Petition calls for criminal investigation into disappearance of Marshal Iwaasa

The family of Marshal Iwaasa has launched a petition calling on police to classify his disappearance as criminal so it can be further investigated.

The petition was launched Friday and calls for items found in relation to the case to be tested for DNA and fingerprints, and asks for a thorough search of Iwaasa’s last known location — a storage unit in Lethbridge.

It also calls for a fire investigation report to be completed and given to Lethbridge police after Iwaasa’s torched truck was found in a remote area last November. There has been no sign of him since.

The petition also calls for more collaboration between Lethbridge police and the private investigators hired to work on the case by Iwaasa’s family.

Lethbridge police, B.C. RCMP and a private investigative team hired by Iwaasa’s family are still searching the area in B.C. where the torched truck was found, but there is no concrete evidence that Iwaasa had even been in the area.

Investigators have said fingerprints are among the pieces of evidence gathered in relation to the case, but they won’t be tested unless the case is deemed criminal.

Lethbridge police said that from the onset of their investigation, Iwaasa’s disappearance has been considered suspicious, but there is no “credible, corroborated or compelling information to suggest foul play or that the occurrence is criminal in nature.”