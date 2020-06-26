Sister of Marshal Iwaasa provides update on exhaustive search near Pemberton, B.C.

An exhaustive ground search continues near Pemberton, B.C. for a missing southern Alberta man.

Marshal Iwaasa’s torched truck was found in the remote area last November and there has been no sign of him since.

Lethbridge police, B.C. RCMP and a private investigative team hired by Iwaasa’s family are still searching the area the truck was found, but there is no concrete evidence that proves Iwassa had even been in the area.

“Their [P.I. team] expertise is in tracking, so they’re looking to see the tire marks that were there and they’re wanting to check out if there are tire marks in any different areas that might match my brother’s truck,” Iwaasa’s sister Paige Fogen said on Friday.

Fogen said she’s been receiving updates from the P.I. team, adding she’s given the investigators the treads from Iwassa’s shoes to help with the search efforts.

The family hired the team and has been compensating their efforts with money from a GoFundMe page, along with a money raised by Lethbridge Hyundai.

Fogen said the family appreciates the resources police have pooled together for this search and also offered her thoughts on the most recent information released by Lethbridge police, which stated Iwaasa had become withdrawn and was experiencing stress before his disappearance.

“It seemed to release a lot of information that was very specific and painted a picture as though they had one theory in mind and that for me was a little bit concerning,” Fogen said. Tweet This

She said the family will keep pushing for the case, which she calls suspicious, to be recognized as criminal by police.

Investigators have said fingerprints are among the evidence gathered in relation to the case, but they won’t be tested unless the case is deemed criminal.

The family is keeping an open mind about what could have happened, but are still holding on to their convictions about what could have transpired given the circumstances of the case.

“We’re not naive and we’re not thinking this is all going to be roses and fairy tales,” Fogen said.

“We know there’s a chance this could have been self harm, we know there’s a chance someone could have harmed my brother… we know there’s a chance, you know, that there’s a scenario we haven’t even thought of it that’s playing out right now.” Tweet This

Fogen said family and friends will be doing their own search of the remote area near Pemberon once police are finished.

She didn’t know the logistics of their search yet, but said it wouldn’t be easy as the family has never been there and has no connections to the area.

There are still no answers as to why and how Iwaasa’s truck ended up in a remote and mountainous area 12 hours away from where he was last seen, an area the family says he has never visited before either.