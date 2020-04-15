Search for missing 27-year-old last seen in Lethbridge continues through COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Tammy Johnson is holding onto hope that despite a global health crisis, the search for her 27-year-old son, Marshal Iwaasa — who was last seen in Lethbridge in November — will continue on.

“We are looking forward to getting back out, and being able to send out posters and put up posters, and bring awareness back again,” Johnson said.

She says the news of COVID-19 did take the wind out of her sails, but now she is optimistic that with everyone staying home, more can join the force of people helping online through a Facebook group dedicated to the search.

“COVID has definitely slowed us down and hurt us in the investigation, but it hasn’t broken us,” said Johnson.

“Now that people are able to sort of think, ‘Okay, this is happening, we have to adjust our lifestyle,’ I’m hopeful that they will have more time to do what they can to help us find Marshal.”

Iwaasa was last seen in Lethbridge Nov. 17, 2019, when he was allegedly headed to Calgary.

On Nov. 23, his burnt-out truck was found just north of Pemberton, B.C.

27-year-old Marshal Iwasa was last seen in Lethbridge on November 17. Iwaasa's truck was found burnt-out near Pemberton, B.C. in November. Calgary Police

The lead investigator on his case says COVID-19 hasn’t hindered their efforts.

“It could take a toll on our resources, in terms of the investigation,” Sgt. Pete Christos said. “But at this point it hasn’t done that. Right now we’re just in the stages of waiting for some further developments, so once we get that information we’ll be pushed forward.”

Iwaasa’s missing person case is ongoing.