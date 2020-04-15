Menu

Crime

Search for missing 27-year-old last seen in Lethbridge continues through COVID-19

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 8:02 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 8:03 pm
WATCH: The search for a missing 27-year-old Lethbridge man whose burnt-out truck was found near Pemberton, B.C. is ongoing, despite the global health crisis. As Emily Olsen reports, his family is not giving up hope.

Tammy Johnson is holding onto hope that despite a global health crisis, the search for her 27-year-old son, Marshal Iwaasa — who was last seen in Lethbridge in November — will continue on.

“We are looking forward to getting back out, and being able to send out posters and put up posters, and bring awareness back again,” Johnson said. 

READ MORE: New lead in search for missing Calgary man

She says the news of COVID-19 did take the wind out of her sails, but now she is optimistic that with everyone staying home, more can join the force of people helping online through a Facebook group dedicated to the search

“COVID has definitely slowed us down and hurt us in the investigation, but it hasn’t broken us,” said Johnson.

“Now that people are able to sort of think, ‘Okay, this is happening, we have to adjust our lifestyle,’ I’m hopeful that they will have more time to do what they can to help us find Marshal.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Tearful vigil in Lethbridge for missing Calgary man

Iwaasa was last seen in Lethbridge Nov. 17, 2019, when he was allegedly headed to Calgary.

On Nov. 23, his burnt-out truck was found just north of Pemberton, B.C.

27-year-old Marshal Iwasa was last seen in Lethbridge on November 17.
Iwaasa's truck was found burnt-out near Pemberton, B.C. in November.
The lead investigator on his case says COVID-19 hasn’t hindered their efforts.

“It could take a toll on our resources, in terms of the investigation,” Sgt. Pete Christos said. “But at this point it hasn’t done that. Right now we’re just in the stages of waiting for some further developments, so once we get that information we’ll be pushed forward.”

Iwaasa’s missing person case is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
