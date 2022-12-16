Victim identified in September homicide on Sunshine Coast Highway in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police identified the victim of a Sunshine Coast homicide late Thursday.

Back on Sept. 28, police were called to assist the local fire department after human remains were found inside a burning vehicle on the Sunshine Coast Highway in Madeira Park.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ran the investigation.

The human remains have now been identified as Shaun Hoole of Sechelt, B.C., the registered owner of the burned vehicle.

“Investigators continue working to build a timeline of Mr. Hoole’s movements leading up to his death,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“We are urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Hoole in the days leading up to September 28, who has yet to speak to police or those with new information to share and to please come forward.”

Anyone with potential information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.