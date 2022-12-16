Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim identified in September homicide on Sunshine Coast Highway in B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 10:19 am
Shaun Hoole has been named as the victim of a Sunshine Coast homicide. View image in full screen
Shaun Hoole has been named as the victim of a Sunshine Coast homicide. Global News

Police identified the victim of a Sunshine Coast homicide late Thursday.

Back on Sept. 28, police were called to assist the local fire department after human remains were found inside a burning vehicle on the Sunshine Coast Highway in Madeira Park.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ran the investigation.

Read more: One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment

The human remains have now been identified as Shaun Hoole of Sechelt, B.C., the registered owner of the burned vehicle.

“Investigators continue working to build a timeline of Mr. Hoole’s movements leading up to his death,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“We are urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Hoole in the days leading up to September 28, who has yet to speak to police or those with new information to share and to please come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: IHIT takes over case of Surrey missing man, ‘criminality’ suspected

Anyone with potential information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigates three homicides in 24 hours'
IHIT investigates three homicides in 24 hours
Related News
BCIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamBC crimeSunshine CoastBC MurderBC homicideSunshine Coast RCMPSunshine Coast homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers