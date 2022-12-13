One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment

See more sharing options

Homicide investigators have been deployed to North Vancouver, B.C., where police say a woman was stabbed to death inside a Lower Lonsdale apartment.

In a media release, North Vancouver RCMP said someone reported a disturbance in a unit on West 3rd Street near Chesterfield Avenue around 11 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim with stab wounds, and despite efforts by police and paramedics, she died at the scene.

North Vancouver RCMP says it has arrested a suspect, who remains in custody. The suspect and the victim knew one another, RCMP added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken conduct of the file.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.