70-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 70-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.
York Regional Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. in the Bloomington Road area, west of McCowan Road.
A dump truck collided with a white Mitsubishi RVR, police said. Officers said on Thursday that it was a head-on crash.
The 70-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, a Georgina resident, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police said the 21-year-old dump truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.
Officers are continuing to investigate and asked any witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
