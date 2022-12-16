Menu

Canada

70-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 10:43 am
Police are investigating after a collision in Stouffville, Ont. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the crash on Thursday. Global News / Adam Dabrowski

A 70-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.

York Regional Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. in the Bloomington Road area, west of McCowan Road.

A dump truck collided with a white Mitsubishi RVR, police said. Officers said on Thursday that it was a head-on crash.

Read more: 1 person dead after car, dump truck collide head-on in Stouffville, Ont.

The 70-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, a Georgina resident, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the 21-year-old dump truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate and asked any witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

