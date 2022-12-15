1 person dead after car, dump truck collide head-on in Stouffville, Ont.

Police say one person is dead after a collision in Stouffville, Ont.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Bloomington and Kennedy roads on Thursday at around 12:50 p.m.
Officers said a sedan and a dump truck collided head-on.
Read more: Officer taken to hospital after cruiser hit from behind in Markham: police
Read More
According to police, the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Trending Now
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets while documentary soars
-
Smith’s comments comparing Ottawa’s treatment of Alberta to Indigenous experience prompts criticism
Trending Now
Officers said the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Comments