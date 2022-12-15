Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead after car, dump truck collide head-on in Stouffville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 5:51 pm
Police are investigating after a collision in Stouffville, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a collision in Stouffville, Ont. Global News / Adam Dabrowski

Police say one person is dead after a collision in Stouffville, Ont.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Bloomington and Kennedy roads on Thursday at around 12:50 p.m.

Officers said a sedan and a dump truck collided head-on.

Read more: Officer taken to hospital after cruiser hit from behind in Markham: police

According to police, the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers said the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto'
2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto
Advertisement
CollisionFatal CollisionYork Regional PoliceYRPKennedy RoadStouffvilleDump-Truck Crashbloomington roadcollision stouffvilleyrp collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers