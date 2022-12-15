1 person dead after car, dump truck collide head-on in Stouffville, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say one person is dead after a collision in Stouffville, Ont.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Bloomington and Kennedy roads on Thursday at around 12:50 p.m.

Officers said a sedan and a dump truck collided head-on.

According to police, the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officers said the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.