Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Officer taken to hospital after cruiser hit from behind in Markham: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 4:02 pm
The aftermath of the crash. View image in full screen
The aftermath of the crash. Global News

A York Regional Police officer was taken to hospital after his cruiser was hit from behind in Markham on Thursday, police say.

A police spokesperson said it happened around 1 p.m. in the Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Road area.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a York police cruiser, a cube van and a third vehicle.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Video shows stolen pickup engulfed in flames in Mississauga neighbourhood

“The YRP member was stationary and believed to have been hit from behind,” the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The drivers from the other two vehicles reportedly didn’t suffer any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Road conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the crash, the spokesperson noted.

York Regional PoliceMarkhamYork PoliceMarkham crashpolice cruiser crashMarkham police cruiser crashNinth Line and Elgin Mills RoadNinth Line and Elgin Mills Road collisionNinth Line and Elgin Mills Road crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers