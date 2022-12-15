Officer taken to hospital after cruiser hit from behind in Markham: police

See more sharing options

A York Regional Police officer was taken to hospital after his cruiser was hit from behind in Markham on Thursday, police say.

A police spokesperson said it happened around 1 p.m. in the Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Road area.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a York police cruiser, a cube van and a third vehicle.

“The YRP member was stationary and believed to have been hit from behind,” the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The drivers from the other two vehicles reportedly didn’t suffer any injuries.

Road conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the crash, the spokesperson noted.