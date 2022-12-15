Menu

Crime

Video shows reportedly stolen pickup engulfed in flames in Mississauga neighbourhood

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Video shows reportedly stolen vehicle engulfed in flames in Mississauga'
Video shows reportedly stolen vehicle engulfed in flames in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: Video shows reportedly stolen vehicle engulfed in flames in Mississauga

Video shot by Global News shows a reportedly stolen pickup truck engulfed in flames in a Mississauga neighbourhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Valmarie Avenue, in the area of McBride Avenue and Erindale Station Road.

The pickup, which was parked on the side of the road, was fully engulfed in flames before Mississauga firefighters arrived on scene. Within minutes of their arrival, the fire was extinguished.

A firefighter and police on scene said the vehicle was stolen, though a police media spokesperson didn’t immediately confirm that was the case.

Read more: Police arrest 2 after alleged thefts of high-end pickup trucks, 4 more outstanding

A resident who lives nearby said their work truck that had tools inside was also stolen overnight.

A neighbour told Global News home surveillance video shows the pickup that caught fire being parked on the street after 12:30 a.m. The fire happened around seven hours later and the neighbour said approximately 10 minutes before the blaze began, two people were seen on video walking by.

No injuries have been reported.

Peel Regional Police are investigating.

