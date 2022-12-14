Police arrest 2 after alleged thefts of high-end pickup trucks, 4 more outstanding

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have arrested two people and are searching for four more after a spree of alleged high-end pickup truck thefts in Toronto.

Police said a number of vehicle thefts in the Greater Toronto Area were reported around mid-November, with suspects allegedly stealing pickup trucks from private driveways overnight.

According to police, electronic diagnostic equipment was used to override ignition systems to steal the vehicles. The thefts took place over a period of several weeks, police said.

On Monday, police conducted a search at an address in the area of Wilson Avenue and Allen Road, where “officers seized a quantity of electronic diagnostic equipment and a large amount of Canadian currency.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two men from Quebec were arrested.

Anthony Estiaine, 21, and 28-year-old Christian Giroux face a range of charges, including 18 counts of motor vehicle theft each, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and unlawfully purchasing an automobile master key.

Four others are outstanding.

Police are searching for Roody Pierre, Georges-Junior Saint Elien and Jean-Feney Saint Jean, all from Quebec. Twenty-year-old Anas Nawajha from Toronto is also wanted by police.

They are wanted for a number of charges, including motor vehicle theft and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.