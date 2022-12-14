Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2 after alleged thefts of high-end pickup trucks, 4 more outstanding

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:43 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Toronto police have arrested two people and are searching for four more after a spree of alleged high-end pickup truck thefts in Toronto.

Police said a number of vehicle thefts in the Greater Toronto Area were reported around mid-November, with suspects allegedly stealing pickup trucks from private driveways overnight.

According to police, electronic diagnostic equipment was used to override ignition systems to steal the vehicles. The thefts took place over a period of several weeks, police said.

Read more: East Toronto neighbourhood on edge after rash of vehicle thefts

On Monday, police conducted a search at an address in the area of Wilson Avenue and Allen Road, where “officers seized a quantity of electronic diagnostic equipment and a large amount of Canadian currency.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said two men from Quebec were arrested.

Anthony Estiaine, 21, and 28-year-old Christian Giroux face a range of charges, including 18 counts of motor vehicle theft each, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and unlawfully purchasing an automobile master key.

Four others are outstanding.

Police are searching for Roody Pierre, Georges-Junior Saint Elien and Jean-Feney Saint Jean, all from Quebec. Twenty-year-old Anas Nawajha from Toronto is also wanted by police.

They are wanted for a number of charges, including motor vehicle theft and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

CrimeToronto PoliceTheftToronto crimeTPSWilson AvenueAllen RoadPickup truck arrest Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers