2 people injured after attack at Kitchener apartment building involving ‘hammer-like object’: police

Waterloo regional police say two people were taken to hospital after being attacked by a man with a hammer-like object in Kitchener early Tuesday.
Police received a call about an assault at an apartment building near King Street and Linwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.
The two victims, a 68-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect took off from the scene and also pulled a fire alarm at the apartment building on his way out.
They say officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Kitchener, who is now facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, false alarm of fire and arson.
Police say those involved knew each other prior to the incident but did not specify what their relationship was.
