Crime

2 people injured after attack at Kitchener apartment building involving ‘hammer-like object’: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 11:37 am
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo regional police say two people were taken to hospital after being attacked by a man with a hammer-like object in Kitchener early Tuesday.

Police received a call about an assault at an apartment building near King Street and Linwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

Read more: 3 men from Guelph facing charges in connection to double stabbing in downtown Kitchener

The two victims, a 68-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect took off from the scene and also pulled a fire alarm at the apartment building on his way out.

Read more: Correctional officer charged in alleged sexual assault of inmate at women’s prison in Kitchener

They say officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Kitchener, who is now facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, false alarm of fire and arson.

Police say those involved knew each other prior to the incident but did not specify what their relationship was.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKing Street KitchenerKitchener assaultLinwood Avenue Kitchener
