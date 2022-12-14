3 men from Guelph facing charges in connection to double stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that three men from Guelph have been arrested in connection with stabbings in Kitchener over the weekend.

The stabbings of two men were reported to police at around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, although officers then discovered that they had occurred about 80 minutes earlier at a bar near King Street East and Scott Street.

Police say officers believe that the two victims were in a dispute with a group of people that ended with the pair having been stabbed.

The two men, one from Kitchener and the other from Guelph, were taken to an area hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victims knew their attackers.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that three men from Guelph, two of whom are 20-year-olds while a third is 26, are facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.