Staff at Guelph store allege man threatened them with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man in connection with two separate incidents.

Police were called to a business on Kortright Road West around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff at the business told investigators that a man went into an employees-only area of the store and was asked to leave.

Investigators say the man then picked up a 30-centimetre knife from a counter and held it at his side while making a threat.

They say he later dropped the knife and fled the store after another employee intervened.

Investigators say the same man was at a nearby gas station earlier in the day and tried to pay $90 in fuel using Chinese currency.

Story continues below advertisement

They say when he was told that the money couldn’t be accepted, he then left the station without paying for the fuel.

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7126 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.