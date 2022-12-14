Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in 2020 Tofino, B.C. killing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 5:38 pm
Signs are posted along the Pacific Rim Highway in between Tofino and Ucluelet, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. View image in full screen
Signs are posted along the Pacific Rim Highway in between Tofino and Ucluelet, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick

Police on Vancouver Island have announced a murder charge has been laid in the suspicious death of a 47-year-old man in Tofino, B.C., two years ago.

Luke Priddle, 25, was arrested in Nanaimo on Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder, the RCMP’s Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said Wednesday.

Read more: Police investigating after man found dead inside Ucluelet, B.C. business

The investigation began on Dec. 20, 2020, when Mounties in Tofino were called to a home on Chesterman Beach Road to check on a man’s welfare.

They arrived to find the victim dead. “Observations at the scene” indicated the death was suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in murder trial of Vancouver Island prison escapee'
Closing arguments in murder trial of Vancouver Island prison escapee

That same day, police took one person into custody in Nanaimo, but released them without charge.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police have not confirmed if Priddle is the same individual arrested the day the body was discovered.

Read more: Murder charge laid in pair of homicides in Saanich homicide, police say

Priddle has also been charged with robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Jan. 18, 2023.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

Second Degree MurderTofinoHomicide chargeshomicicde victimluke priddletofino deathtofino homicidetofino murdertofino second degree murdertofino suspicious death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers