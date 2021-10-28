Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after man found dead inside Ucluelet, B.C. business

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 3:17 pm
RCMP are investigating after a deceased man was found in Ucluelet, B.C. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after a deceased man was found in Ucluelet, B.C. File / Global News

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Ucluelet, B.C.

RCMP said a dead man was discovered inside a local business on Peninsula Road on Tuesday.

Someone called police after making several unsuccessful attempts at contacting the man, according to RCMP. The person then entered the business and found the man deceased.

This investigation is currently in the very early stages, and we are still trying to determine the nature of the incident that caused this man’s death, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a statement.

Read more: B.C. mayor alleges conflict of interest in school probe of daughter’s assault

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating this unexpected death.

RCMP said the deceased person’s name will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home' Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home
Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home – Oct 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSuspicious Death tagBC Coroners Service tagUcluelet tagUcluelet BC tagUcluelet death tagUcluelet man found dead in business tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers