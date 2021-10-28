Police investigating after man found dead inside Ucluelet, B.C. business

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Ucluelet, B.C.

RCMP said a dead man was discovered inside a local business on Peninsula Road on Tuesday.

Someone called police after making several unsuccessful attempts at contacting the man, according to RCMP. The person then entered the business and found the man deceased.

This investigation is currently in the very early stages, and we are still trying to determine the nature of the incident that caused this man’s death, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a statement.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating this unexpected death.

RCMP said the deceased person’s name will not be released.

