Crime

One in custody, two homicides being investigated: Saanich police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 10:27 am
Police were seen at a home in Saanich, B.C., conducting an investigation. View image in full screen
Police were seen at a home in Saanich, B.C., conducting an investigation. Thomas Mosig

Police in Saanich, B.C., were seen on a residential street in the Vancouver Island municipal district in relation to a pair of homicide investigations, officials say.

Yellow police tape and numerous officers were seen on Bethune Avenue, conducting an investigation inside and around a home.

Saanich police said officials are investigating a pair of homicides they say may be connected.

“Saanich Police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are investigating two homicides that appear to be related,” said Dect. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, with the Saanich Police Department.

“One male is in custody.”

Traffic delays are expected in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue and Blanchard Street near Saanich Road as police are conducting an investigation and have shut down part of the area.

Details are extremely limited and Saanich police said more information will be released soon.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

