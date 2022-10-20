One in custody, two homicides being investigated: Saanich police

Police in Saanich, B.C., were seen on a residential street in the Vancouver Island municipal district in relation to a pair of homicide investigations, officials say.
Yellow police tape and numerous officers were seen on Bethune Avenue, conducting an investigation inside and around a home.
Saanich police said officials are investigating a pair of homicides they say may be connected.
“Saanich Police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are investigating two homicides that appear to be related,” said Dect. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, with the Saanich Police Department.
“One male is in custody.”
Traffic delays are expected in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue and Blanchard Street near Saanich Road as police are conducting an investigation and have shut down part of the area.
Details are extremely limited and Saanich police said more information will be released soon.
Comments