Huge police presence at UBC Golf Course after witnesses report shots fired

There is a major police presence at the University of British Columbia Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., a witness heard shots fired at the University Golf Club.

The focus of the investigation appears to be the club’s parking lot. A witness told Global News that a tarp is down on a portion of the lot.

There is also a report of a large police presence near Highway 91 and Westminster Highway in Richmond.

A video shared with Global News also shows a car on fire in a nearby alley at West 20th Avenue and Crown Street.

Vancouver police said officers were called around 10 a.m., along with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. They extinguished the fire and there are no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

— With files from John Streit