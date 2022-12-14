Menu

Education

Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill School sells 2 years ahead of schedule

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 4:37 pm
Saskatoon Public Schools Board chair Colleen MacPherson said Pleasant Hill School sold two years earlier than planned. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Public Schools Board chair Colleen MacPherson said Pleasant Hill School sold two years earlier than planned. Global News/ Devon Latchuk

Pleasant Hill School in Saskatoon is slated to shut its doors at the end of June after the Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) board accepted an offer from the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“We know that the closure of the school is happening much sooner than anticipated but the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement has identified Pleasant Hill School as the ideal site for potential future projects within the community,” said Saskatoon Public Schools Board chair Colleen MacPherson.

Read more: Saskatchewan to introduce centralized online learning for 2023 school year

“Although the future of the site is SaskBuilds’ announcement to make, SPS would not sell this property two years early and without a public tender process unless we were assured that it would be used as a significant asset for the community’s benefit for many years to come.”

SPS said students from Pleasant Hill will be moved to King George next year, adding that teaching and support staff will be transferred to other schools or offered other opportunities.

MacPherson said they haven’t been in direct contact with families, but said she’s spoken with the principal.

“I think the feeling is that people are a bit sad,” MacPherson said.

“This has been a really important part of this community, and people are sad, but I think there’s a lot of confidence that the decision we’ve made is the right one.”

According to Pleasant Hill’s website, the school has about 150 students between pre-kindergarten and Grade 8.

Read more: Sask. NDP calls for changes to funding after teacher cuts, addition of lunchroom fees

The new school, currently dubbed the City Centre Project, which is being built on the old Princess Alexandra School site, is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement told Global News in a statement that it is “not able to provide details at this time.”

“In addition to securing the land, there are other steps and analysis that need to be done first. We look forward to sharing more information as this work progresses,” the statement read.

“The sale and closure of the school is happening much sooner than anticipated, but the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement has identified the Pleasant Hill School as the ideal site for a potential new service for the community, and it was critical to gain possession at the end of the current school year.”

Click to play video: 'Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters'
Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

